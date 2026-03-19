Modi Calls for De-escalation in West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with global leaders on the escalating West Asia situation, calling for deescalation and cautioning against attacks on energy infrastructure.

During a conversation with King Abdullah II, he said, “attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation”, without naming any country.

The outreach follows recent strikes on energy facilities in the region, including Israeli attacks on Iran’s South Pars gas field and a subsequent Iranian strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility.

In a separate post, the Prime Minister said, “Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy.”

He also spoke with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, stating, “Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity… India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”

In his conversation with Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister discussed the situation in West Asia and emphasised the need for peace and stability through dialogue.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar. “Had a telecon with FM@GidonSaar of Israel this evening. Exchanged views on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its many repercussions,” he posted.