549 Indians Rescued from Myanmar Cyber Crime Centres

In a major operation, India successfully brought back 549 of its citizens who were freed from cyber crime centres along the Myanmar-Thailand border, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. The victims, mostly from India, were reportedly held captive and forced to work in fraudulent call centers, often as part of scams targeting foreign nationals.

Government of India arranged for the safe repatriation of 266 Indians yesterday by an IAF aircraft, who were released from cybercrime centres in South East Asia. On Monday, 283 Indians were similarly repatriated.



The return was facilitated in two separate flights operated by military aircraft, which landed in India on March 12, 2025. The ministry said the operation was part of India's ongoing efforts to rescue its citizens trapped in such illegal activities in neighbouring countries.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry highlighted the collaborative efforts with Myanmar and Thailand to ensure the victims' safe return. The Indian embassy in Myanmar, in coordination with Indian officials in Thailand, had worked tirelessly to secure the release of these individuals, who had been subjected to inhuman conditions and forced labor. The individuals were reportedly lured to Myanmar with promises of high-paying jobs. Once there, they were coerced into participating in cyber crime activities, including online fraud and scams. Authorities said the captors used violence and threats to maintain control over their victims, many of whom had been stranded in foreign countries for months. The rescue operation came after several months of intelligence gathering and diplomatic efforts by Indian officials. In the meantime, India’s law enforcement agencies have been working closely with international counterparts to dismantle the cyber crime syndicates operating across the region. The Indian government has assured that all 549 returned citizens will be provided with necessary medical care, psychological support, and assistance to reunite with their families. The operation underscores India's increasing vigilance in combating transnational crimes and protecting its citizens from exploitation abroad. As part of the government’s outreach, the Ministry of External Affairs has also urged Indian citizens to be cautious of fraudulent job offers, particularly those involving work in foreign countries, and has pledged to enhance efforts to curb such illegal practices. The Indian embassy in Myanmar and Thai authorities have confirmed that investigations into the criminal syndicates behind these centers are ongoing.



