India-Bound Oil Tanker Goes ‘Dark’ While Crossing Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker carrying crude oil to India briefly activated “dark mode” while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive shipping routes amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The Liberia-flagged Suezmax tanker Shenlong eventually reached Mumbai safely, becoming one of the first India-bound vessels to transit the strait during the heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The ship was carrying more than 135,000 tonnes of Saudi crude oil, an important supply for India’s energy needs.

What “Dark Mode” Means in Shipping

In maritime terminology, “going dark” refers to switching off a vessel’s AIS (Automatic Identification System), which normally broadcasts a ship’s identity, location, speed and route to satellites and maritime authorities.

When AIS is turned off, the ship temporarily disappears from global tracking systems, making it difficult for monitoring agencies and other vessels to identify its position. Under international maritime safety rules, ships are generally required to keep AIS active, and switching it off usually occurs only in exceptional circumstances.

The tanker reportedly switched off its tracking system while navigating the narrow Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions. Reports suggest the crew may have turned off the AIS signal to reduce the risk of detection and potential missile or drone attacks while moving through the heavily militarised waterway.

Maritime tracking data showed the vessel’s last signal inside the strait on March 8, after which it disappeared from tracking systems before reappearing later near India.

According to shipping data, the tanker loaded crude oil at Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed two days later for India. It crossed the Strait of Hormuz around March 8 and continued its journey before arriving at the Jawahar Dweep terminal in Mumbai on March 11. The vessel was reportedly captained by an Indian, drawing attention in Indian media coverage.

The voyage comes at a time when shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has declined sharply due to security concerns. The strategic waterway between Iran and Oman carries nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

With rising tensions and recent attacks on commercial vessels, shipping traffic through the strait has reportedly dropped significantly, while global oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel.

Recent incidents in the region highlight the risks, including an attack on a Thai cargo vessel bound for India that caused fires on board and left several crew members missing.

The crisis has direct implications for India, as nearly 40 percent of the country’s crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. India also imports around 60 percent of its LPG, with most shipments travelling through the same route.

Any disruption or blockade of the strait could severely impact India’s energy supplies, forcing the country to explore alternative oil sources and shipping routes.

The tanker’s journey highlights the growing global concerns over energy security, rising shipping risks and the wider economic consequences of instability in the Middle East.

By Aditya Kumar Singh