Top
Home » Nation

INDIA Block Constituent CPI To Contest From Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
13 April 2024 11:23 AM GMT
INDIA Block Constituent CPI To Contest From Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur
x
Representational Image For Jagatsinghpur


The Congress will not field its candidate in the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. As a member of the INDIA bloc, CPI will give its candidate for the seat. A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting held at the Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, informed CPI leader Ramakrushna Panda on Friday. Moreover, a decision was also taken that the CPI will be allocated five to eight Assembly seats in Odisha to fight polls.

In 2019, CPI leader Ramakrushna Panda contested from the Aska Lok Sabha seat.

“We will contest in the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. Besides, our preparations have started for eight to 10 assembly seats. This will be finalised in a day or two,” he added.

CPI leader, Abhay Sahu said, "Candidates of the INDIA bloc will contest in all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. We are preparing for the elections. You will witness what kind of situation the BJP and BJD will face.”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jagatsinghpur Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Odisha News CPI INDIA bloc 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X