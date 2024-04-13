INDIA Block Constituent CPI To Contest From Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

The Congress will not field its candidate in the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. As a member of the INDIA bloc, CPI will give its candidate for the seat. A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting held at the Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, informed CPI leader Ramakrushna Panda on Friday. Moreover, a decision was also taken that the CPI will be allocated five to eight Assembly seats in Odisha to fight polls.

In 2019, CPI leader Ramakrushna Panda contested from the Aska Lok Sabha seat.

“We will contest in the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. Besides, our preparations have started for eight to 10 assembly seats. This will be finalised in a day or two,” he added.

CPI leader, Abhay Sahu said, "Candidates of the INDIA bloc will contest in all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. We are preparing for the elections. You will witness what kind of situation the BJP and BJD will face.”