INDIA Bloc Led By Congress To Have Five PM In Five Years Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi cautioned people today that INDIA Bloc led by Congress party plans to have five Prime Ministers for five years.

PM was addressing an election rally in Kolhapur in Maharashtra when he made a slant reference to the lack of consensus in the INDIA bloc by stating that they are thinking of a "one year one PM" formula if they come to power. This would result in country seeing five Prime Ministers in five years. Pointing out the Karnataka arrangement of Congress where the plan is to change CM after 2.5 years to accommodate both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar, Modi mentioned that they intend to play this game here as well.

He further told the public at the rally that opposition bloc cannot even reach a 3 digit figure and reach the doorstep of forming the government. He said that the Congress wants to change the constitution and deprive dalits and OBCs of the benefits of religion based reservation.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over wealth redistribution, he said that Congress Shehzade wants to seize your wealth and redistribute amongst those who according to Congress party have the first right over country's resources. He mentioned that DMK leaders called Sanatan Dharma "dengue' and INDI Alliance invited such leaders to Maharashtra and felicitated them.

In a veiled attack at Uddhav Thackeray, he said 'nakli' (duplicate) Shiv Sena is siding with people who revere Aurangzeb.

He concluded by saying that Congress bloc has only one agenda - sarkar banao, note kamao (form government and plunder money).