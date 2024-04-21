INDIA Bloc Leaders Only Interested in Saving Their Dynasties: Nadda

Mumbai: BJP National President J.P. Nadda slammed the opposition INDIA bloc saying it protects arrogant and corrupt leaders and have come together only to save dynastic politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made political parties accountable to the people through his work in the last 10 years, he said.

Addressing an election rally at Buldhana in Maharashtra, Nadda said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the politics of the country became more accountable to the people. “Modi has not only developed the country, but he has changed the definition and direction of the country’s politics,” he said.



“Earlier political parties made tall claims in their election manifesto and forgot them after the election. What happened during the UPA government? They did corruption, promoted nepotism, enjoyed the cream and forgot the public. But the BJP government has delivered its promises,” Mr. Nadda added.



The BJP president further claimed that his party provided a stable government in the last 10 years and crucial issues like the practice of instant triple talaq and the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya were resolved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. We also provided hundreds of thousands of homes to the homeless people and increased the reach of various government schemes, offering a comfortable life to the rural people, he said.



“The opposition parties in the country are now trying hard to save their dynastic politics, be it the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) or Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT),” Mr. Nadda said.



Crediting the BJP-led government for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that now offers Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Parsis and Christians (from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India), Mr Nadda said, “The Modi government is determined to make India the 3rd largest economy in another three years. The Modi government has planned many schemes to make the dream of a self-reliant India a reality.”