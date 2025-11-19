India Begins First Leopard Birth Control Pilot in Junnar

Junnar’s landscape, dominated by dense sugarcane fields adjoining villages, has become a hotspot for frequent leopard sightings, attacks, and livestock losses. With conflicts rising sharply across Junnar, Nashik and Ahilyanagar, officials have been searching for scientific and humane alternatives to relocation, which has largely failed, and culling, which is illegal and opposed by conservationists.

The newly sanctioned programme will begin with five female leopards, which will be administered immunocontraception—a non-invasive method that temporarily prevents pregnancy. “The first phase will be carefully monitored to study the effects of the treatment,” said Ashish Thakre, Chief Conservator of Forests (Pune circle).

Selected leopards will be captured, treated, radio-collared and released back into the wild. Their behaviour, health, and movement will be tracked for months to assess safety and effectiveness. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), whose long-term research in Junnar shaped the project, is overseeing the scientific protocols and views immunocontraception as a promising tool for high-conflict regions.

The initiative, however, comes with logistical challenges. The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, already under pressure from continuous rescue operations, will require expansion and more resources. Plans are underway to set up four additional leopard care units to support the project’s demands. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) will also need to be drafted in detail, given the programme’s unprecedented nature.

As Maharashtra steps into uncharted territory, conservationists, local communities and policymakers will be closely watching the outcomes. If successful, the Junnar pilot could pave the way for a new, humane model of reducing human–wildlife conflict across India.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College