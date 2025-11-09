India Backs SA Amid US Backlash OSridhar Kumaraswami n G20

New Delhi: India has indicated its support for fellow Global South nation and BRICS and G20 partner South Africa amid an American boycott of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held in Johannesburg on November 22–23.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi may travel to attend the summit, New Delhi has not yet made an official announcement regarding his visit.

Responding to queries at a weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are members of the G20, and the G20 meeting is going to take place. As for what others think about it, I would suggest you ask them directly. As far as India is concerned, we are a member of the G20.”

Given India’s own past frictions with the Trump Administration over tariffs and trade issues, New Delhi is expected to firmly back the cause of the Global South and extend support to South Africa and other nations such as Brazil, which also have strained relations with Washington. In recent weeks, however, the Trump Administration has softened its tone toward India, even though the steep 50 percent tariffs imposed on Indian exports in late August remain in place.

Relations between South Africa and the United States have deteriorated after the Trump Administration accused Pretoria of persecuting White farmers of European descent — allegations President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly denied. South Africa’s vocal criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza has further strained ties with Washington.

According to reports, the Trump Administration has demanded that South Africa be expelled from the G20 and has announced that no American officials will participate in the Johannesburg summit.





