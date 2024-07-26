India assumes the Chair of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC)

Hyderabad: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is playing a global and regional leadership role in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).



India has taken a number of global initiatives in this direction, especially that of establishing India is playing a global and regional leadership role in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)an international Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

As a representative of Central government, Rajendra Singh, Member & HoD, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has taken over the Chair of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) from People Republic of China for the year 2024-25 in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

The ADPC is an autonomous international organization for cooperation in and implementation of disaster risk reduction and building climate resilience in Asia and the Pacific region. India and eight neighbouring countries ­- Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand are the founding members of ADPC. India also chaired the 5th Board of Trustee (BoT) meeting of ADPC held on July 25, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.