INDIA Alliance Finalises Seat Sharing In Bihar For LS Elections

29 March 2024 8:30 AM GMT
In INDIA Alliance Seat Sharing Agreement In Bihar RJD gets 26 LS Seats And Congress Gets 9 LS Seats
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi With Tejashwi Yadav of RJD Source: Internet

INDIA alliance has finalised the seat sharing agreement for Bihar Lok Sabha Seats. As per the agreement, RJD gets 26 seats and Congress gets 9 seats and Left gets 5 seats.

The announcement was made after the INDIA alliance's meeting at Congress Leader Mukul Wasnik's Patna residence. Meeting was convened to discuss seat sharing formula for Bihar and was attended by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

After the meeting, Tejashwi stated that RJD, Congress and Left will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together and all the partners are getting respectable share of seats as per the agreement.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
