AI Impact Summit Enters Guinness Records for Highest AI Use Pledges

18 Feb 2026 1:51 PM IST

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Pravin Patel announced that a total of 2,50,946 pledges were received during the summit.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Inset: AI Summit Pic | Images Source: PTI

New Delhi: The IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 has entered the Guinness World Records for the highest number of pledges taken by students for the responsible use of AI within 24 hours, the British record-keeping entity said on Wednesday.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Pravin Patel announced that a total of 2,50,946 pledges were received during the summit against a target of 5,000.
"It was the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of which we reached out to schools and colleges for the pledge for responsible use of AI," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
( Source : PTI )
