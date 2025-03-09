 Top
India Adds 58th Tiger Reserve with Madhav Tiger Reserve in MP

PTI
9 March 2025 1:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav celebrate the addition of Madhav Tiger Reserve to India’s growing tiger conservation efforts

Prime Minister Modi hails the addition of Madhav Tiger Reserve as India’s 58th, highlighting the country’s commitment to wildlife protection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the development of India adding the 58th tiger reserve to its tally with Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiger Reserve, and said it was "amazing news for wildlife lovers".Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had on Saturday said he was thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th tiger reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhav Tiger Reserve.

Tagging Yadav's post, Modi said on X, "Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife."

"We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet," Modi said.
