India Abstains From UN Vote On Gaza Peace

New Delhi: India abstained on Thursday as the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza.

The Spanish-drafted text passed with 149 votes in favour, 19 abstentions and 12 votes against. Alongside India, those abstaining included Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Malawi, Panama, South Sudan and Togo.

Explaining India’s position, Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish told the Assembly that New Delhi remains “deeply concerned at the deepening humanitarian crisis” and condemns the loss of civilian life. He noted India had abstained on earlier Gaza-related resolutions and said Thursday’s stance was “in continuation of this, in the belief that there is no other way to resolve conflicts but through dialogue and diplomacy. A joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer.”

The resolution demands that Israel, “the occupying power,” lift its blockade, open all crossings and allow large-scale humanitarian aid into Gaza. It reiterates the call for the release of all hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of displaced civilians, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave. It also urges the parties to implement all provisions of the June 2024 Security Council resolution that similarly called for a ceasefire.

Ambassador Harish stressed India’s “abiding commitment to dialogue and diplomacy,” support for a negotiated two-state solution and continued humanitarian assistance to Gaza. He added that “continuing accusations and argumentation hinder the path to peace,” urging the Assembly to create conditions for an early resumption of direct negotiations.

Thursday’s vote followed last week’s failure by the Security Council to pass a comparable ceasefire measure, which was vetoed by the United States.