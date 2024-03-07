Independent MP Files Police Complaint Over Seat Threats

Mumbai: Amravati MP Navneet Rana has filed a police complaint regarding a death threat received through an audio clip in a WhatsApp message. The audio clip also contained objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Her MLA husband Ravi Rana has alleged that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is behind the threat and sought action against him.

Mr. Rana, who is an independent MLA in Maharashtra Assembly, said that the AIMIM leaders and workers including Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel have threatened his wife on many occasions but they have not taken it seriously. “As threats are now coming from Pakistan and Afghanistan, we have approached Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla in this regard and she took cognizance of this issue. An FIR has been registered in Amaravati. At the same time, ATS is also investigating this case,” the independent MLA said.

According to the FIR, the sender of the message also used objectionable words against Navneet Rana, who is also an independent MP in Lok Sabha.

According to Mr. Rana, there were heated exchanges in the Parliament between AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Navneet Rana. Since the incident, his wife has been threatened on several occasions.

A Police officer said that Ms Rana had received the threat message on her phone number on March 3 following which her personal assistant lodged a complaint with them. Accordingly, an FIR was registered.

In the audio clip, the sender had not only targeted Navneet Rana but also the top leadership of BJP and RSS chief Mahon Bhagwat. The police have not made any arrest so far in this case.

Mr. Rana also demanded the central agencies should investigate this case as threats are coming from Pakistan and Afghanistan.