Independent Files Nomination for RS Seat in AP

However, in a strange manner, an independent candidate, Pemmasani Prabhakar Naidu, filed his nomination for an RS seat from AP on the last date for the nominations on Thursday.“The first phase of the Rajya Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh is over. The nomination process for the Rajya Sabha elections ended on February 15. The process began on February 8. As per the election schedule, the deadline for filing the nominations expired on Thursday,” officials said.Other than the Independent, the ruling YSRC nominees are in the fray for the three vacant seats from AP.The three YSRC nominees – Y.V. Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy - filed nominations after they were selected by Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.According to the officials, four nominations have been filed for the three Rajya Sabha seats.There is talk that independent Prabhakar's nomination might be rejected during the scrutiny of nominations on February 16. As per the norms, the signatures of at least 10 MLAs are required for a candidate to contest the RS elections. It is said that no MLA signed the independent's nomination papers.Although Prabhakar went to Chandrababu Naidu's residence to seek the support of the Telugu Desam MLAs, he did not get to see Naidu.The scrutiny of nominations will be held on Friday, February 16. After scrutiny, YSRC candidates are likely to be unanimously elected.