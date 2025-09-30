Indal Steel Expands Capacity to 9 MTPA with New 3 MTPA Furnace at Angul

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned its 250 MT (metric tonne) Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at the Angul integrated steel plant, adding 3 MTPA (Million Tonnes per Annum) of crude steelmaking capacity. With the first heat now tapped, the company’s total capacity at Angul has risen from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPA—bringing Angul closer to its goal of achieving 12 MTPA within the current financial year.

The synchronised commissioning of Blast Furnace 2 and BOF Converter marks a significant milestone for India’s steel self-reliance. This integrated flow into downstream mills ensures steady supplies of Indian-made steel for infrastructure, energy, automotives, oil and gas and real estate sectors.

“The new BOF is now running, and the first heat has been tapped. With this, Angul gains real muscle in steelmaking. Every tonne we produce here strengthens India’s ability to rely on its own capacity,” said Naveen Jindal, chairman, Jindal Steel.