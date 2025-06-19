Income Tax dept conducts raids at 20 locations linked to slain Minister Naba Das over tax evasion

Bhubaneswar, June 19: In a major crackdown, the Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids at the properties of slain BJD leader and former Odisha minister late Naba Kishore Das and his associate Sanjay Nanda.

According to sources, the searches are being carried out at more than 20 locations, including his residences and offices in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and New Delhi.

The coordinated operation was launched following allegations of massive tax evasion. Around 20 IT teams have been deployed across various locations linked to Das and his close associates. Sources say key documents and digital evidence have been seized during the raids.

As many as two teams of the IT department are carrying out raids at the residence of the minister in Jharsuguda, sources informed.

The raids have triggered political buzz in Odisha, as Naba Das, a high-profile politician, was earlier associated with both the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal before his assassination on January 29, 2023. The investigation is currently underway to assess the extent of alleged financial irregularities.

Earlier in January this year, the IT department conducted a series of raids targeting properties linked to the family of the late BJD leader in Sambalpur.

The simultaneous raids were conducted at the properties linked to Brajakishore Das, a super-class contractor and brother to the deceased leader, Naba Kishore Das.