Income Tax Department Raids TMC Leader Swaroop Biswas' Residence in Kolkata

Kolkata: The income tax (I-T) department on Wednesday raided and searched the house of Trinamul Congress leader Swaroop Biswas at New Alipore among six locations in the city over his suspected link to tax evasion. The raid began at 5.30 am.

Swaroop is the brother of Tollygunge TMC MLA and state sports minister Aroop Biswas and heads a forum of artists and technicians in Tollywood, the Bengali film industry. His wife Jui Biswas is a TMC councilor of ward no 81 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.Swaroop and Jui were questioned by the I-T officials. Some TMC workers gathered outside their residence but could do much as the central forces troopers were present there. Last month, the ED summoned Aroop in connection with ₹1,900 crore money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group.TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty later alleged that the central agency's actions reflected the defeat of the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Election. Apart from their residence, the houses of two real estate company officials were also raided and searched by the I-T officials.