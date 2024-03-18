Incapable Naidu Trying to Win With Modi’s Help, Says Rajini

Vijayawada: Medical and health minister and YSRC Guntur West candidate Vidadala Rajini maintained that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought alliances with other parties, as he will be unable to win on his own.

Addressing a meeting of leaders belonging to various backward class organisations on Sunday, she pointed out that Naidu had realised that he cannot win alone, as he had done nothing for people despite serving as the chief minister for 14 years.

Rajini said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, a close ally of the former CM, also realised that Naidu cannot win even with his (Pawan’s) support.

“That is why the JS leader has roped in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, begging the PM that he somehow provide a win for Naidu this time,” the minister remarked.

She charged that the TDP chief has used BCs only as a vote bank. She claimed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only one who recognised BCs as the backbone of the state and provided them full justice. “Out CM has done true justice for the BCs,” she underlined.

Rajini pointed out that only after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, he set up 56 corporations for various sections within the BCs. She assured the BC leaders of Guntur that as a BC woman herself, she will always stand by their side. She maintained that only YSR Congress party has done justice to BCs in the allocation of assembly seats for the 2024 elections.

The minister forecast that the verdict of the people in the coming elections will be like a tsunami. All the opposition parties will be swept away in that tsunami, she declared.