In Second Phase, BJP Woos Muslim Voters In Assam's Nagaon and Karimganj

In the second phase of polling the focus is on two Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituencies----Nagaon and Karimganj where the contest has become triangular between the BJP, Congress, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The most interesting part of the campaign has been that even ruling BJP is seeking the votes of Muslims for its candidate. This is obviously a reversal of its position as only a year ago, BJP leaders had announced that they do not require votes from the community.

In 2019, the BJP won nine seats in Assam. It has now set a target of winning 12 out of 14 seats.

About a year ago, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had proclaimed that the party would never seek votes from the “Miya,” or the Bengal-origin Muslims. The Miya community is one of three Muslim groups in the state, the other two being the indigenous Assamese Muslims and the Hindi-speaking Muslims. Together, Muslims make up more than 34 percent of the state’s population, with the Bengal-origin community constituting the largest chunk.

Though chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, spearheading the BJP's campaign, acknowledges the challenges in these constituencies but remains optimistic about clinching victory in both the constituencies.

Nagaon, currently held by Congress, and Karimganj, by BJP, has been witnessing an intense campaign by all the stakeholders. BJP has fielded Suresh Bora, a recent Congress defector, in Nagaon, while Congress has put up its incumbent MP Pradyut Bordoloi. The AIUDF has fielded its legislator, Aminul Islam. The AIDUF has a strong support base among Bengal-origin Muslims. The BJP’s prospects would brighten only if there is a split in the Muslim votes and if a section of the community votes for the party.

Ruling BJP in Assam is largely banking on beneficiaries to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats. Beneficiary model is hugely debated this election in Assam. BJP is campaigning that its schemes does not discriminate against any community and encompasses all.

AIUDF targets Congress, accusing it of neglecting Muslim interests. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal claims Muslim support while criticizing Congress for facilitating BJP's rise.

AIUDF is contesting in 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats - Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj. "We will win all three seats. We have given away the other 11 seats for Congress, but they (Congress) give a walkover of all 11 seats to BJP. They said that we are the B team of BJP, but the Assam Congress is the A-Z team of BJP," says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Even as religion plays a significant role in Karimganj’s political landscape, with the BJP emphasizing development amidst joblessness and poor infrastructure. BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah aims to secure votes from the minority community by promising equal development opportunities.

Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury alleged that BJP could not rise above “casteist politics”, saying the saffron party “denied tickets” to some of the deserving candidates because they are from general category and not Scheduled Caste (SC). Mallah is from the SC community. The AIUDF has fielded Sabul Islam Chowdhury alias Parul.