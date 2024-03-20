In Scorching Heat Hundreds Line Up For PM Modi's Road Show In Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led a road show in Palakkad district of Kerala to seek votes for the BJP candidates in Palakkad, Ponani and Malappuram Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP state leadership claimed that nearly 50,000 people joined the road show to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the 900 metres stretch.



The BJP is pinning it's hope on Palakkad which has been categorised as "A" constituency. The party candidate C Krishna Kumar who is contesting for the second time, had secured 2.18 lakh votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The party hopes to spring a surprise this time on the strength of Modiyide Guarantee (Modi's Guarantee).

Apart from Krishnakumar, BJP state president K Surendran, candidate from Ponnani Niveditha Subramanian accompanied Modi during the road show.

However, BJP's Malappuram candidate and former Vice Chancellor of Calicut University Abdul Salam could not find place in the Prime Minister's open vehicle. The security personnel had allowed a maximum of three persons along with the PM.

Salam is the only Muslim candidate in the BJP list.

BJP candidate Krishna Kumar is locked in a triangular contest with CPM's A Vijayaraghavan and Congress's sitting MP K Sreekandan.