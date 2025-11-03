ZEISS Opens 7th Quality Excellence Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ZEISS, a global leader in optical and measurement solutions, has inaugurated its seventh Quality Excellence Center (QEC) in Hyderabad, underscoring its commitment to advancing innovation and precision in India’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The 4,500 sq. ft. facility, with an additional 1,500 sq. ft. earmarked for future expansion, showcases state-of-the-art precision measurement and quality assurance technologies. The center was inaugurated in the presence of Praveen P. A., Director of Aerospace, Defense, and Logistics, Government of Telangana, and senior leadership from ZEISS India.

Speaking on the occasion, Aveen Padmaprabha, Business Head – Industrial Quality Solutions, ZEISS India & Neighboring Markets, said, “Automation and Industry 4.0 go hand in hand — that is where the future of manufacturing lies. Hyderabad has always been a strategic hub for ZEISS, given its strong aerospace base and the rapidly growing medical device manufacturing industry in the region.”

The Hyderabad QEC will feature ZEISS’s full suite of metrology and inspection technologies, including coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), surface and form measurement systems, 3D scanners, X-ray equipment, and advanced software solutions. For aerospace applications, the facility houses the flagship ZEISS PRISMO CMM with rotary measurement capabilities and ZEISS Aerofoil software, offering enhanced precision and productivity.

Highlighting Telangana’s growing aerospace ecosystem, Praveen P. A. said, “Investments in aerospace are a top priority for the Government of Telangana. With several global OEMs investing in Hyderabad’s aerospace cluster, ZEISS establishing a technology center here further strengthens the region’s manufacturing and innovation potential.”

Beyond serving its industrial clients, the new QEC is designed as an open platform for industry, academia, and startups, offering pay-per-use access to cutting-edge equipment and fostering collaborative R&D.

The investment also aligns with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, reinforcing ZEISS’s long-term commitment to local manufacturing and technology access. With southern India’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem expanding rapidly — aerospace and advanced industries growing fivefold and electronics by tenfold — the new ZEISS QEC is set to play a pivotal role in advancing quality, precision, and technological excellence across the region.



