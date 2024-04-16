YSRC Leaders Slam Chandrababu, Accuse Him of Conspiracy in Attack on CM Jagan

Tirupati: Senior leaders of the YSRC have come down heavily on opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of conspiring and instigating the recent attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During a public event in Tirupati on Monday, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleged that the Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had called for stone-pelting at the CM. "TD people pelted stones at the CM to enter into the good books of Chandrababu," he claimed.

The minister lashed out at Naidu for making despicable statements about the attack instead of regretting the incident. “Naidu lacks dignity and is resorting to murder politics out of a fear that public sympathy for the chief minister is increasing after the attack.”

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy also trained his guns on Naidu, accusing him of being power-hungry and promoting caste conflicts right from his student days. “Naidu could not tolerate the welfare schemes implemented by the Jagan government for the poor, which led him to hatch a conspiracy to murder the chief minister.” He recalled past incidents like the murder of Vangaveeti Ranga and the Pushkaralu tragedy to accuse Naidu of being ruthless and demonic in pursuit of power.

TTD chairman and YSRC MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said, "Destroying others is Chandrababu's nature. He gave shelter to the accused in the Rajareddy murder case. People will not forget Naidu’s errors".

“Realising that he has no political future, Chandrababu Naidu conspired to eliminate Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Reddy also criticised Pawan Kalyan for speaking "immorally" about the attack.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy directly blamed Naidu's provocative statements for the attack on the CM.

"While CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has the Navaratnalu welfare schemes to his credit, Naidu doesn't have even one Ratnam to speak about. With a slew of welfare schemes, Jagan won public support ,which Naidu lacked, forcing him to resort to such conspiracies," he said.