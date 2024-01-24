Your letter gave me immense support and strength: PM Modi writes to President Murmu

New Delhi: Responding to the letter by President Droupadi Murmu regarding the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the President's letter gave him immense support and strength in handling the emotions during the Ram Temple event.

In his letter to the President, Prime Minister Modi said that he had returned from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony with "a Ayodhya in his mind".



"I have returned with an Ayodhya in my mind also. An Ayodhya which can never go away from me. I received your letter a day before leaving for Ayodhya. I am very grateful for your good wishes and affection. Every word of your letter expressed your compassionate nature and your immense happiness at organizing the Pran Pratishtha. When I received your letter, I was in a different state of mind. Your letter gave me immense support and strength in handling these feelings in my mind and in coming to terms with them," the Prime Minister wrote.



Prime Minister further stated that he visited Ayodhya as a pilgrim.



"I visited Ayodhya Dham as a pilgrim. My mind was overwhelmed with many emotions after visiting the holy land where such a confluence of faith and history took place. To witness such a historic occasion is both a privilege and a responsibility," PM said.



PM Modi further mentioned that the eternal thoughts of Lord Shri Ram will help India achieve its ambition of becoming a developed country by 2047.



"In the last decade, the country has succeeded in bringing about 25 crore people out of poverty. The eternal thoughts of Lord Shri Ram are the basis of India's glorious future. The power of these ideas will pave the way for all our countrymen to create a developed India by the year 2047. The grand temple of Lord Shri Ram will continue to inspire us to create new models of success and development," the PM said.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, said that Lord Ram's focus on justice and welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of our country.

The President said that the 11-day rigorous Anushthan, which PM Modi has undertaken, is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to 'Prabhu Shri Ram'.



President Murmu said, "As you prepare yourself to go for the Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram's murti at the new temple built in His birthplace, Ayodhya Dham, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts. The 11-day rigorous Anushthan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram. As you head to Ayodhya Dham, I send my heartfelt wishes to you."



"The universal values that Prabhu Shri Ram represents, such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty, will be taken closer to the people through this magnificent temple," she added.

The President said that Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. "Above all, He represents the good which is in constant battle with evil," she said.



Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple was held on January 22.

