Yogi Adityanath Honors Youth at Samsung Innovation Campus in Gorakhpur

Gurugram: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today marked a major milestone in its flagship tech education initiative, Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), by felicitating 1600 young participants in Gorakhpur.

The ceremony, held at the Yogi Baba Gambhirnath Prekshagrih Auditorium, was graced by the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, who presented certificates to meritorious students and lauded the initiative’s contribution to future-ready education and digital inclusion.

Aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India and Digital India missions, Samsung Innovation Campus equips youth with essential skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Coding & Programming. Samsung Innovation Campus, the company’s flagship CSR programme now spans 10 states, aiming to upskill 20,000 students nationwide in 2025 — a six-fold expansion over last year.

Nationally, the initiative has achieved 44% women participation, reflecting Samsung’s focus on inclusive and equitable skilling. In Uttar Pradesh, 5000 students would be provided training this year, which is about 25% of the national target — positioning the state as a frontrunner in driving digital empowerment and job-ready talent.

“At Samsung, we believe the future of India will be defined by its youth. Through Samsung Innovation Campus, we are not only educating the youth in technical skills but nurturing confidence, creativity, and problem-solving abilities — qualities that will help young people build meaningful careers and shape the nation’s digital transformation. The momentum we see this year — across 10 states and thousands of classrooms — reflects India’s deep hunger for learning and progress. Whether it is AI, and IoT, or Big Data and Coding & Programming these are not just skills of the future — they are the language of opportunity today. As a partner in India’s growth story, Samsung will continue to invest in talent, strengthen local ecosystems, and work closely with governments and skilling institutions to create a digitally empowered, innovation-led Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“Our young people are the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s progress and the driving force behind India’s growth story. I am delighted to see global companies like Samsung coming forward to invest in their skills and aspirations. By learning emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and IoT, our students are preparing to lead the industries of tomorrow. This initiative is not just about teaching technology — it is about opening pathways to livelihood, self-reliance, and dignity for our youth. Through this programme Samsung supports our vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a hub for skilled manpower and digital excellence. The success of these young people is a reflection of a confident, capable, and future-ready Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh.

Samsung has partnered with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), to train students through accredited training partners. Samsung Innovation Campus was launched in India in 2022 and by 2024 it had trained 6,500 students training a total of 26,500 students by 2025. It now continues to expand its footprint with a strong focus on underserved and semi-urban communities.

Beyond technical learning, participants receive soft skills training and placement support to strengthen employability and workplace readiness.

Together with its Samsung Solve for Tomorrow initiative, Samsung Innovation Campus underscores Samsung’s long-term commitment to democratizing technology, building talent pipelines, and preparing India’s youth for a connected, innovation-driven future.