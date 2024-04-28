Top
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Target Oil Tanker MV Andromeda Star with Ballistic Missile

DC Correspondent
27 April 2024 6:44 PM GMT
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. (Photo by AFP/File Image)

NEW DELHI: The India-bound oil tanker MV Andromeda Star was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The missile caused minor damage to the tanker.

The tanker is reported to be engaged in Russia-linked trade and is said to be en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the hit by the Houthi rebels. In a statement, CENTCOM said on Saturday that Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea towards MV Andromeda Star, a UK-owned and Panamanian-flagged, Seychelles operated vessel.

"MV Andromeda Star reports minor damage, but is continuing its voyage," said CENTCOM.

The Houthis have also claimed responsibility for the attack. The rebel group's spokesman said on Saturday that a "British" ship called the Andromeda Star had been targeted, resulting in a "direct hit".

The attack is among the latest strikes by the Iran-aligned Houthis, which have escalated since November.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
