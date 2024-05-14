Yadadri Thermal Plant Reaches Milestone

HYDERABAD: A major milestone has been reached at The 4,000-megawatt (MW) Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPS) at Veerlapalem in Damarcherla mandal of Nalgonda district crossed a major milestone on Tuesday with the firing up of boilers in its Unit I and Unit II.

YTPS will have five power stations, each having a capacity to generate 800 MW of thermal power. TS Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGenco), which owns the plant, began testing various systems after it received final environmental clearances for the project.

“As part of testing the readiness for full production of power, two boiler units were ‘fired’. It will take about five to six months before all the testing is completed to ensure every section of the two 800 MW units are working in synchrony. Once that is done, Unit I and Unit II will be ready for commercial production of thermal power,” an official of TS Genco said.

The project, when completed, is expected to cost around Rs 34,542 crores. Of this, TSGenco has allocated around `5,680 crore towards environmental protection measures, as mandated by the Union ministry of environment.