WTITC Opens Applications for 2026 Global Leadership; Swearing-In in Dubai This December

The World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC), a global network of Telugu-speaking technology professionals and entrepreneurs, has opened applications for its 2026 leadership positions.

With the current leadership term concluding soon, WTITC is gearing up to welcome a new global team of International Chapter Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Secretaries who will represent Telugu technocrats worldwide. The official swearing-in ceremony will be held during the World Telugu Information Technology Conference in December 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Expected to be one of the largest gatherings of Telugu professionals, the Dubai event will bring together innovators, business founders, and tech leaders from around the globe. The previous edition, held in Singapore, drew over 3,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

WTITC Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala said, “We are proud to open nominations for the 2026 International Chapters of WTITC. This is a great opportunity for Telugu technologists, entrepreneurs, and leaders across the globe to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation. The grand swearing-in ceremony in Dubai will be a proud and historic milestone for WTITC and Telugu technocrats everywhere.”

WTITC encourages Telugu professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, and organizations to apply for leadership roles or join as members of the global council. The last date to submit applications is November 15, 2025, and the nomination link will be available on the official WTITC website.