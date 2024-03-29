Women's participation, flexible work arrangements are key

Hyderabad: Satoshi Sasaki, deputy director of ILO Decent Work Team for South Asia, stressed the significance of labour economics advancement in India, addressing the informal sector and youth workforce potential, along with women's participation and flexible work arrangements. Sasaki was speaking at The 64th Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) Conference hosted by the University of Hyderabad on Friday.

Dr Deba Prasad Rath, principal adviser at DEPR, RBI, spoke on the post-Covid fiscal policy and advocated episodal counter-cyclical interventions. UoH Vice Chancellor Prof B.J. Rao discussed the economy's complexity. Prof. Deepak Nayyar, ISLE president, said the society would continue as a platform for collaboration and equitable progress. In her presidential address, Dr Ritu Dewan spotlighted unpaid workers, gender disparities, and patriarchal fiscal structures, urging attention to rural-urban workforce discrimination in employment types and wage distribution.