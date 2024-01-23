Visakhapatnam has 19,42,593 voters and of them, 9,60,101 are men, 9,82,380 women and 1,123 transgender persons, as per the final voter list released by the joint collector K. Viswanathan on Monday. With 3,51,452 voters Bheemili Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters in the district and the lowest of 2,06,943 voters in the Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency.

The joint collector released the list in the presence of representatives of various political parties. The revision was completed on January 12.

The joint collector said Visakhapatnam East has 2,76,523 voters of whom 1,35, 516 are men, 1,40,990 women and 17 transgender persons. Visakhapatnam South segment has 2,10,121 voters of whom 1,03,334 are men, 1,06,764 are women and 33 are transgender persons. Visakhapatnam North segment has 2,74,760 voters of whom 1,35, 664 are men, 1,39, 078 women and 18 are transgender persons. Gajuwaka assembly constituency has 3,23,671 voters of whom 1,62, 434 are men, 1,61,225 are women and 12 are transgender persons.

Pendurthi constituency has 2,99,103 voters of whom 1,48,576 are men, 1,50, 522 women and five third gender. The joint collector said the draft voter list was released in October last year and 1,64,048 new voters enrolled in the final list and of them 1,37, 137 names were removed as they were deceased, made double entry or migrated to other cities and towns.

As per the final list, 26,911 new names were added and of them, 9,090 were men,17,842 were women and 21 were transgender persons. Similarly, 3,636 service voters were added of whom 3,501 were men and 135 women.