Woman Neighbour Slaps Dy Tahsildar for Harassment

NIZAMABAD: A 31-year-old woman slapped Deputy Tahsildar Raju, who was on election duty in Narayankhed, Sangareddy district, alleging that he misbehaved with her. The incident, captured on video, went viral on social media. The victim, residing in a rented building in Narayankhed for five years with her husband, shares the premises with Raju, who also lives in the penthouse on rent.

According to the victim, Raju was harassing her for a month, making abusive comments and trying to film her without consent. He allegedly entered her house without permission under the pretext of delivering a tiffin box. Despite warnings, his behaviour continued. On Wednesday, when the woman confronted Raju while hanging clothes on the terrace, he tried to film her again, prompting her to slap him.

The woman reported the incident to her husband, who was not present during the confrontation. Allegedly, Raju also attacked the woman's husband when questioned before fleeing. Narayankhed SI Vidyacharan Reddy has registered a case and is investigating the matter.





