WeWork India ₹3,000-Crore IPO Faces Governance, Compliance Scrutiny

WeWork India Management Ltd’s ₹3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), launched on October 3, has drawn sharp attention from market watchers and legal experts amid governance concerns and promoter-level legal entanglements, particularly its links with Embassy REIT, India’s first listed real estate investment trust.

The IPO, structured solely as an Offer for Sale (OFS), will not bring in fresh capital, with proceeds flowing entirely to existing shareholders, mainly Embassy Buildcon LLP and WeWork International. Analysts caution that this raises questions about valuation and the real benefit to new investors.

Despite reporting a ₹128 crore profit for FY25, the company’s profitability is largely driven by a ₹286 crore deferred tax credit, masking underlying operational weakness. WeWork India continues to face negative net worth of ₹437.45 crore and negative cash flows, and has filed under Regulation 6(2) for loss-making entities.

Promoters Jitendra Mohandas Virwani and Karan Virwani, who also lead Embassy Group and hold managerial roles in Embassy REIT-linked entities, face multiple investigations by CBI, ED, and EOW over alleged fraud and criminal breach of trust. Experts warn these legal issues may jeopardize SEBI’s “fit and proper” criteria, a critical compliance benchmark for Embassy REIT.

The company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) also discloses a complaint by Sterling and Wilson alleging regulatory violations and non-disclosure of the Virwanis’ criminal proceedings. Additionally, Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt Ltd, an Embassy REIT group company, has received SEBI show-cause notices, highlighting potential governance gaps across the group.

WeWork India’s 99-year brand license from WeWork Global is revocable if promoters lose control. With over 53% of promoter shares pledged, experts warn that any adverse regulatory or judicial outcome could have cascading effects on both WeWork India and Embassy REIT.

Market analysts have described the IPO as a high-risk governance play, urging investors to exercise caution before participating.