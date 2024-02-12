Wedding Season To Last Till April 26

Kakinada: It’s wedding season from February 14 to April 26. There are no auspicious Muharats from April 28 to July 11 due to Sukra Moudhyami and Guru Moudhyami, the ‘inauspicious’ days.

Generally, Brahmin, Vysya, and Kshatriya families perform Upanayana (thread marriages) and marriages of their children in Uttarayana and the five Telugu Masas - Magha, Phalguna, Chaitra, Vysakha, and Jyeshta - and they have been waiting for these auspicious times.

However, in the coming new Telugu Year, the season of Krodhi, Sukra (Venus) Moudhyami (Darkness) will start on April 28 and end on July 11. The Guru Moudhyami will start on May 3 and end on June 2.

After getting this information updated, many parents who wanted to perform Upanayanam and marriages for their children in the upcoming Telugu Masas have changed their plans and advanced it. They will perform these rituals for their children before April 26.

According to the Annavaram Sri Satya Deva Devasthanam pundits, the auspicious Muharats are on February 14, 17, 28, and 29 as well as a few muhartas in March and April. The Upanayans will not be performed after April 28 this year.

Nearly 30 Muharats in these 70 days are written by almanac writers. Parents would verify these muhurtas with the astrologers and choose the auspicious dates.

Meanwhile, all rooms and Kalyana Mandapams in Dwaraka Tirumala (China Tirupati) in Eluru district and Sri Satyanarayana Murthy Temple at Annavaram in Kakinada district have been booked. The temple is also making the arrangements accordingly.

The Drikh Siddhanta Almanac Writers Association’s Telangana-AP branch president Chinta Gopi Sarma said that Moudhyam is considered an inauspicious period in Vedic astrology. Hence, social functions like marriages, Gruhapravesam, Upanayanam, etc are not performed during the period.

He said that Moudyami means being “dull’’ or “inactive.’’

According to the planetary positions, when Jupiter edges closer to the Sun, the planet loses its energy and power (Asthamgatha). It turns dull and inactive. When the planet Venus goes closer to the Sun, it remains inactive. If any auspicious programmes are to be held, the power of Jupiter and Venus is essential.

During the Modhyami days, these two planets will become weak. Auspicious programmes should not be performed and new ventures should not be initiated during these days. All private function halls have been booked till April for the auspicious events.