We Will Ban Liquor After 15 Years: Botsa

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Botsa Satyanarayana, a key figure in the YSRC cabinet, holds significant sway in North Andhra. He spoke about the current election management, government policies and the party manifesto in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle.

The state education minister spoke about many issues and, in special, said a ban on liquor can be effected after 15 years. He expressed confidence in the YSRC winning the present polls and retaining power.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. How confident are you about the YSRC’s chances as the polling day is fast approaching?

A. My confidence is unwavering. Jagan Mohan Reddy has created a narrative in which he urges voters to support YSRC if they have benefitted from his five-year tenure. This election is a litmus test of credibility, and the people are captivated by Jagan’s trajectory. I am convinced that the people will rally behind him.

Q. You are confident that `2.7 lakh crore in DBTs will see you through, but your opponents say the AP government incurred huge debts. How are you going to deal with this?

A. It is true that the loans were taken, but this was done by keeping in mind the state’s Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. Chandrababu Naidu had borrowed more than what the FRBM rules allowed. He borrowed in excess of Rs 28,000 crore; more than what we have borrowed.

Q. What is your take on the propaganda that “the state is in debt like Sri Lanka.

A. Chandrababu is indulging in baseless propaganda against us. He alleges that we have plunged the state into debt due to the welfare schemes that we've implemented. However, his own manifesto is replete with promises of similar welfare schemes termed "Super Six" or "Super Ten". Now, he must elucidate us as to how he intends to fulfill these promises. Where would he organize as much money from? The people are beginning to question his capacity to deliver on his commitments.

Q. What are your sources to implement the YSRC’s 2024 Manifesto?

A. We have introduced some improvements in the new manifesto because we know that we have to fulfill everything that was promised in it. We have taken some financial steps to increase the state's revenue. We are confident that we will implement the 2024 manifesto without undue resort to loans. This time, the main point of our manifesto is ‘action for development’.

Q. The main charge of the Opposition is that the YSRC government can't create wealth. How do you respond?

A. Compared to Chandrababu's administration, Jagan Reddy's administration ensured a far better growth rate. It becomes apparent who is likely to generate more wealth. Based on official records, the growth rate during Jaganmohan Reddy's administration was higher.

Q. You have compared the YSRC Manifesto to Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible, and how can you be dishonest in implementing total prohibition of alcohol?

A. Liquor prohibition will be done in a phased manner. We will ban liquor after 15 years. What is wrong with this? We have not promised to ban liquor overnight. Secondly we have been reducing liquour sales by 33 per cent annually, which has reduced its consumption.

Q. Employees have turned hostile to your government. Will they vote for you?

A. After Independence, which government cleared employee dues? Dues clearance is a routine process with new dues accumulating regularly. It's unnecessary to scrutinize the matter too closely.

Q. The Opposition is alleging that Visakhapatnam is being made capital because there is a real estate interest behind it.

A. CM Jagan wants to make Vizag the executive capital so that this region will develop. Because sea, air and land connectivity are good here, Vizag would become a world-class city. Building a gated community in Amaravati and concentrating all the wealth there would benefit a particular community involved in the real estate business.

Q. What are your efforts to stop the privatization of VSP?

A. During a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Modi, Jagan raised his voice for VSP and opposed its privatization. The CM had written several letters asking the PM to stop the privatization. The assembly also passed a resolution opposing privatization.

Q. The alliance has been using the Land Titling Act as its main campaign tool, explaining that the Act would impact landholders. How would you counter this?

A. The Opposition is spreading lies to mislead the public. This framework has not yet come into force. The matter is in the court. We will hold meetings. Arguments will be made before the District Authority on the objections received. After this work is completed, a public hearing will be held.

If there are any problems, the High Court can be approached. In this way, the opinions of all the communities will be collected and then the decisions will be made. The process of making a decision will take two years. The aim of this Act is to resolve the years-old disputes and to ensure that individuals’ ownership is protected. As per data, 80 per cent of the current civil disputes are related to land. We want to resolve these disputes.

Q. The opposition's big campaign is that Jagan has not been able to create jobs, and if Chandrababu comes to power, more jobs will be created. How many jobs could be created by the YSRC government?

A. Even in 2014, TD's campaign was that Babu would bring jobs and the unemployed would get `2,000 as stipend. What happened to this promise? Chandrababu is telling the same story again. We are building four seaports on a large scale. We are also building hospitals, developing industry which would create jobs. We have also introduced the secretariat system, announced Group-1 recruitment, and released the DSC notification. We have released the notification for about 3000 jobs in universities.

Q. You were not on screen when Vijayasai Reddy was the North Andhra Regional Coordinator but you shined after he left. What is the reason for this?

A. Vijayasai Reddy was the regional coordinator, but elections were not held then. If elections were held now, I would definitely be the one who appear on the screen. I am used to carrying out the responsibilities given by the party, and now I am doing the same thing.

Q. You shifted to Vizag because Jhansi is facing a tough time.

A. The situation is strong in Vizianagaram district because we are all on our own. We are going to win 9 seats in Vizianagaram, but given the fact that there are two TD sitting MLAs in Vizag, there is a need to take care of the affairs here.

Q. Bharat is among those contesting for Vizag MP. Is he more local compared to Botsa Jhansi? Don't you think it is a tough competition?

A. We are doing our best and we believe that the people will bless us. Although there will be competition in Vizag, we are confident of winning the present polls.