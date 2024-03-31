Waltair Div. Earns Rs 161.53 Cr through Scrap Sales

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway generated Rs 161.53 crore through scrap sales in the financial year 2023-24. This figure marks a significant 71.5% jump compared to the previous year's earnings and surpasses the division’s all-time high of Rs 119.81 crore set in 2020-21.

The division successfully sold off a total of 2817.4 Metric Tonnes of scrap through e-auctions in the current financial year. This includes various materials like iron, non-ferrous items such as scrap sleepers, and released and condemned equipment. Notably, this year saw the sale of a significantly higher number of wagons (80), coaches (103), and locomotives (35) compared to the previous year (57 wagons, 5 coaches, and 22 locomotives).

Praising the collaborative effort, divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad congratulated the departments involved in this endeavour. He emphasised the importance of scrap disposal as it not only generates revenue but also helps maintain clean and organised work premises, ultimately enhancing safety standards.