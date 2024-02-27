VV Boys High School 1960 Batch Reunites After 64 Years

Hyderabad: Students of the 1960 batch of the VV Boys High School, Jambagh, Hyderabad, held a reunion to celebrate 64 years of being together. They recalled their school days, notably their Inter School Volleyball Tournament triumph under the captainship of P. Dhananjaya Goud who still coaches youth in the game. "It was a nostalgic affair as classmates gathered to witness the games," said N.V. Ram Reddy, an alumnus. He met with Rajashri Hiwari, headmistress, to present the winning certificates from their time. Hiwari invited students of Class 10 to view the certificates. The "boys" as the alumni called themselves, thanked Rajashri for the opportunity to re-live several cherished memories.