VRD nets ₹7.96 crore in April through ticket checking

Vijayawada: Vijayawada division of South Central Railway has earned the highest-ever ₹7.96 crore through ticket checking during April 2024. This is against the ₹.7.36 crore earned during March 2024

Vijayawada divisional railway manager Narendra A. Patil explained that during April 2024, they booked 44,249 cases of ticketless travel and levied a penalty of ₹4.25 crore. Further, 51,271 cases of irregular travel had been recorded and ₹2.79 crore collected. They also booked other cases against passengers, including for travelling with un-booked luggage.

Vijayawada senior divisional commercial manager Rambabu Vavilapalli advised passengers purchasing reserved tatkal / normal journey tickets at PRS counters to compulsorily carry the original counter ticket. Otherwise, they will be treated as irregular travellers and full fare realised from them.

Rambabu asked passengers to use UTS Mobile App and ATVMs for carrying out cashless transactions and avoid standing in queues for purchasing tickets.