Vizag Salon Offers Free Haircut on Voting

VISHAKHAPATNAM: A private salon owner in Visakhapatnam is offering free haircuts to those who vote on May 13.

Malluvalasa Radhakrishna said many people come to his salon for haircuts. When he asked them about voting, many responded that they will take the day off and rest.

The salon owner said to change this mind set, he has thought of making an open offer.

"On May 13, anyone who shows the inked finger will receive a free haircut at our salon. This is our way of asking people to take a fresh look at supporting democracy,” Radhakrishna said.

He hoped their small initiative will go a long way in increasing the voter turnout. "Every vote counts. I want to do my part in encouraging people to exercise their right to vote," the owner of the RK Smart Salon added.