Vizag: Opinion Poll on Power Rates

Visakhapatnam: A public opinion poll on the annual revenue requirements and retail prices for the financial year 2024-2025 commenced on Monday at the corporate office of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (Aperc) chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said that distribution companies (discoms) have not proposed any increase in electricity charges for domestic consumers.

He mentioned that Aperc members will gather views on discoms from Visakhapatnam until Wednesday, and views related to APGenco will be collected via video conference from the electricity circle and division offices across the state.

Highlighting the commission’s commitment to consumer interests, Nagarjuna Reddy assured that decisions for the upcoming financial year would maintain a balance between consumer protection and the financial health of power companies.

He also discussed a 2021 amendment enabling automatic compensation for specified services, emphasising its implementation and the compensation amounts disbursed in recent years.

To ensure public participation, video conferences for enquiries are being conducted with 71 individuals registering to express their views during the four-day programme.

On Monday, 17 participants from various parts of the state engaged in the public opinion polling programme via video conference.

Power consumers are encouraged to access the live programme until Thursday through the link provided from 10.30 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.