Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express Assistant Loco Pilot Praised Hailed for Heroism

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Rajahmundry assistant loco pilot, G. Rajat Kumar, is being hailed a hero for his quick thinking and bravery in ensuring the safety of passengers aboard the Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when the alarm chain was pulled unauthorisedly between Gollaprollu and Pithapuram stations. With the train halting on a bridge, accessing the device from the side became impossible.

Undeterred by the risk involved, Kumar crawled underneath the carriage in the sweltering heat to reset the alarm, sustaining minor scrapes in the process. His commendable act ensured the train's journey resumed within 30 minutes.

N.K. Mohan, the loco pilot, and Kumar's swift response and dedication to duty were lauded by Narendra A Patil, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR).

The DRM commended this incident as a shining example of the professionalism and commitment displayed by railway staff during challenging situations. He urged passengers to refrain from pulling the alarm chain unless absolutely necessary, emphasising it's a punishable offense under the Indian Railways Act.