Visakhapatnam: Constable ends life

Visakhapatnam: A constable attached to special protection force ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon. Shankar Rao reportedly took his own life in the early hours on Thursday at Dwarka Poilice station. Police sources confirmed that Rao shot himself with his service weapon, an SLR, while on duty.



According to sources, Rao reported for duty at 5 am. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be known, and an investigation is currently underway.



Shankar Rao served as a gunman at IOB Bank and is survived by his wife and two children.





