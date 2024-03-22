Hyderabad: The existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is shunned by those who fear going into the tunnel for the scan. Some also avoid it due to the high-decibel sounds it emanates. As a result, many need anesthesia for the scan to happen. Also, bariatric patients face difficulty in entering the tunnel. To overcome these challenges, Fujifilm, which is into healthcare, materials, and imaging segments, has installed India's first-of-its-kind Open MRI Machines. City-based diagnostic centre chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has installed the machine at its Ameerpet branch.

Aperto Lucent, as the machine is called, has capabilities to reduce scan times while maintaining high image quality by employing under sampling and image reconstruction with iterative processing. Its design will offer high speed solutions combined with better patient experience. There will not be any pricing difference between the new MRI and the existing MRIs.

From the lab perspective, Aperto Lucent needs a low running cost and no additional infrastructure is required. Its simplified installation process and reduced construction needs expedite setup. It provides a panoramic open view, significantly reducing patient anxiety. It also features a wide, lateral table with a soft sound operation to create a comfortable examination environment.

" Integrating this advanced open MRI machine into our offerings will assist us in prioritising comfort while maintaining top-notch diagnostic accuracy, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

Our objective is to deliver accessible healthcare services and this installation will transform the way we serve throughout the region,” said Sheshadri Vasan, chief operating officer, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. He said efforts will be made to install the new machine in a few other branches shortly. It also has plans to add about 10 diagnostic centres every year.

Each installation needs about Rs 6 crore “We are focused on patient-centric designs as we build comfortable MRI machines, reducing claustrophobia and anxiety during scans. Aperto Lucent’s installation will broaden our technological footprint in the country, offering a streamlined, patient-centric, and economical solution for our partners like Vijaya DiagnosticCentre,” said Chander Shekhar Sibal, senior vice president, of healthcare business, FujiFilm India.

The company is in talks with a few other diagnostic centres for installing the Aperto Lucent. It will consider setting up its research and development. manufacturing and engineering facilities in India in about three years, he said.