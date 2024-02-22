Vice President Dhankar Inaugurates Milan 2024, Emphasizes Global Collaboration for Maritime Security

Visakhapatnam: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said Milan 2024 aimed to strengthen global cooperation and maritime security.

Inaugurating the Maritime Seminar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday,Ddhankar said Milan objective was to foster interoperability and understanding between participating navies.

"This august assemblage of domain experts serves as a testament to the shared commitment of nations towards ensuring the much needed maritime safety and Security,’’ he said.

Calling for unity under the banner of "Partners across Oceans: Collaboration, Synergy, Growth, the Vice President lauded Milan's transformation from a showcase of best practices to a crucible of deep interactions, emphasizing the urgent need for proactive collaboration in the face of disruptive technologies and evolving maritime threats.

"The contemporary relevance of Milan 2024's theme cannot be overstated," he declared, urging nations to transcend borders and navigate together.

He urged nations to come together, share experiences, and develop collaborative strategies to ensure the safety, security, and sustainability of the oceans. He highlighted India's initiatives like SAGAR and IPOI, aimed at fostering inclusivity, growth, and stability in the maritime domain.

His concluding remarks resonated with a strong call for collective action, emphasizing the interconnectedness of the oceans and India’s shared responsibility to protect and preserve them. The Vice President expressed his gratitude to all participants and looked forward to fruitful deliberations during Milan 2024.

The seminar featured presentations and discussions by esteemed speakers from twelve nations, delving into critical topics like economic growth, maritime security, climate change, and sustainable development. Renowned personalities like the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Hari Kumar and Naval Chiefs from friendly countries graced the event, underscoring its importance.

Former chief of naval staff Admiral R K Dhowan, echoing the Vice President's message, reiterated the interconnectedness of oceans and the shared responsibility towards protecting them. He emphasized India's commitment to initiatives like SAGAR and the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, aimed at promoting sustainable maritime practices and regional stability.

Over the coming days, delegates will engage in discussions and exchanges, leveraging collective expertise to tackle emerging maritime challenges, including cyber security, piracy, and illegal fishing. This collaborative spirit promises to forge a stronger maritime future, ensuring the safety, security, and prosperity of our shared oceans.