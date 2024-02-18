Vibrant Odisha Conclave 2024 Advocates Inclusive Growth and Development

Bhubaneswar: Eminent economists, industry experts, intellectuals and academia of Odisha on Sunday called for “all-encompassing” and “inclusive” growth so as to build the state economy robust and resilient.

Speaking at the Vibrant Odisha Conclave 2024, Odisha’s higher education, cooperation minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said the state economy had witnessed an annual average of growth over 7 per cent in recent years and the government was making serious effort to see that all sections of the people share the benefits of the prosperity.

“There was a time when we did not have enough funds to build a bridge, good roads and other infrastructure. Now, things are different. We established connectivity to every part of the state. Good hospitals have been established. Government is providing nutritional foods to mothers and children. As a result, the maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) have drastically come down. The state is skilling the youths so as to make them employable,” said the minister Mr Nayak.

Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai presented a graphical picture of how Odisha economy made a march from revenue deficit to revenue surplus in the 24 years under the Naveen Patnaik government and said Odisha had emerged a major investment destination largely because of the political stability and proactive policies of the state government.

Leading economist and Odisha’s top industrialist R.P. Gupta presented a vivid picture of the industrial growth achieved in the Post-Independence era. He credited first Prime Minister Jawarlal Nehru’s visionary leadership to build various state-owned entities that contributed to the development of the country. He also appreciated the leadership of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik and present CM Naveen Patnaik for the industrial development witnessed during their regimes.

Eminent social scientist Mr Jagadananda threw lights on the demographic challenges Odisha is going to face in the coming years and said policymakers should address the issues of growing aging population and decline in the child populace in the state. He also said that much needed to be done for the good health of women and children.

Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) president Dr Brahma Mishra spoke on the industrial development in the state and suggested that the state government and Centre must work towards encouraging downstream industries for creating more jobs.

Noted researchers Dr Prafulla Kumar Dhal and economist Dr Pravas Mishra suggested that the government policies must be farmer-centric and pro-poor so as to enable them to lead decent life.