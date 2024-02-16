Vemireddy Donates Srisailam Rs 11 Cr Golden Chariot

ANANTAPUR: Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Prasanthi have donated a Golden Chariot to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika of Srisailam on the auspicious Ratha Sapthami amid traditional Poojas at the temple on Friday.

The value of the 23.6-feet-long golden chariot is currently estimated to be ₹11 crore.

The golden chariot presented by the Nellore-based couple is the first to be presented to Srisailam Mallanna.

Temple authorities have so far been using a silver chariot for the Rathotsavam in the Mada streets of the temple.

Srisailam priests conducted Samprokshana and Bali Homam for the new golden chariot at the Rajagopuram.

Post the Pujas, Ustava idols of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, Goddess Bramarambhika, and Gods Ganesha and Kumara Swamy rode the golden chariot through the Mada streets of the Srisailam Temple town.

Endowments minister Kottu Satya Narayana, Srisailam temple committee chairman Chakrapani Reddy, executive officer Peddiraju and several others were present.

Temple authorities and priests blessed the Rajya Sabha MP and his family members for donating the golden chariot to the temple.