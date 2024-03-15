Vehicles to have TG registration from today

HYDERABAD: Vehicles being registered in all the 56 RTA offices in the state from Friday will bear the ‘TG’ suffix. As of Thursday, there are approximately 1,60,81,666 vehicles with TS registration.

This move will fetch additional revenue as bidding for fancy numbers will be on a high scale. According to RTA officials, the highest bidding for fancy numbers was recorded last August, at Rs 53,34,894. TS 09 GC 9999 went for Rs 21.60 lakh and Rs 10.5 lakh was paid for TS 09 GD 0009, while TS 09 GD 0001 was taken for Rs 3.01 lakh.

Now these numbers will be repeated in the new TG series. Meanwhile, officials from the RTA headquarters at Khairatabad were busy with making arrangements for Friday’s launch of the TG series.

A senior official said, “The whole process, including bidding for fancy numbers, will remain the same. It will be a hectic, but exciting, time for us from 8 am to 2 pm.”

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in a telephonic interview, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, said, “This is in tune with the overwhelming desire of the people. You should recall that several of those who fought for statehood had changed their number plates to ‘TG’. Even their ID cards bore the TG legend. However, it was because of the previous government’s malicious intentions that registrations of vehicles were changed to TS. Now we are catering to the aspirations of the people with the ‘TG’ suffix.”