Varanasi: Cremation, Ganga aarti spots shifted as swollen Ganga river inundates lower steps

Varanasi: Rise in Ganga water-level caused by recent heavy rains here has halted cremations on the lower steps of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats here.

"The place where cremation used to take place has been inundated with water. Currently the cremation is being done on upper steps," said Mithilesh Yadav, water police in-charge.

Yadav added that due to the rising water level in the Ganga and the high flow, big boats have been prohibited from plying after 6 pm.

Boatmen have been instructed to carry half the passengers as per the capacity. It is mandatory for all passengers on the boat to wear life jackets, Yadav said.

Water police and NDRF teams are continuously patrolling along the ghats, he added.

The site for 'Ganga aarti' has also been shifted due to rise in water level.

"The Ganga aarti will now be held on the upper steps of the Dashashwamedh Ghat as water has reached up to the place where the aarti is usually held," said Shivam Mishra of Ganga Seva Nidhi, which organises the daily 'aarti'.