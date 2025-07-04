US To Deliver 3 Apache Helicopters To India By July 15

New Delhi: After a long wait, the six new Apache helicopters are arriving in India. Of the six Apache helicopters that India bought from the US for Rs 5,691 crore, the Army will receive three in July. The deal to buy the Apache helicopters, which are known as 'flying tanks’, was signed between India and the US in February 2020.

The first three Boeing Apache helicopters are expected to arrive in India by July 15. The remaining three are expected to be dispatched by November. During the telephonic conversation between US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, it was assured that the six helicopters would be delivered this year itself.

The six helicopters will add to the existing fleet of 22 Apache helicopters with the Indian Air Force. The 22 helicopters were bought through a Rs 13,952-crore deal signed with the US in September 2015.