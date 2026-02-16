UP Samajwadi Party Leader Killed as High-Mast Pole Falls on His Vehicle

A local Samajwadi Party leader from Uttar Pradesh died after a high mast light pole collapsed onto his moving car in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh on Sunday, killing him on the spot. CCTV visuals showed that Lal Bahadur Yadav was driving by a fuel pump when the high-mast pole was being erected in a busy market area.

The 48-year-old PWD contractor was travelling from Babuganj towards Pratapgarh city in a Creta for personal work when the accident occurred barely 500 metres from his home.

Media reports indicate that the nearly 65-foot-high high mast pole of Bharat Petroleum was being erected with the help of a crane in front of the petrol pump. The pole reportedly weighed around 40 quintals. The front windshield, especially on the driver's side, was completely damaged on the impact.

During the installation, the crane’s strap suddenly snapped, causing the heavy structure to fall directly onto Yadav’s vehicle.

Local residents rushed to the spot, broke open the car door and pulled him out. He was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Yadav's relatives and supporters protested against the fuel pump management, accusing them of negligence in erecting the pole. Police said the matter has been recorded and an inquiry is underway to examine safety arrangements and possible negligence.