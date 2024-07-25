UP police constable recruitment cancelled exam in August

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam, which was cancelled in February following allegations of paper leak, will now be held in August, the state government announced on Thursday. The exam was originally held on February 17 and 18.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the re-exam to recruit 60,244 constables would be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

"The exam will be held in two shifts on every exam day. Around 5 lakh candidates will appear in each shift," said a press statement issued by the board.

The government has announced that it will provide free travel in buses of the state transport corporation for candidates.

On July 1, 2024, the government notified the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 to prevent the use of unfair means in examinations, paper leaks and tampering with answer sheets.

Under this ordinance, using unfair means, cheating, facilitating cheating, impersonating, or conspiring to leak question papers are punishable with fines up to Rs 1 crore, and life imprisonment.